Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $18.77 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 761,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

