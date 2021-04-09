Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,076 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Ovintiv worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 267.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

