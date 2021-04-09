Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,952 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ormat Technologies worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 282.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

