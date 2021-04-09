Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,564 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

LECO opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

