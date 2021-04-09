Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,004 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

