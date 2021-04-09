Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,669 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.89% of Kforce worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kforce by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,740 shares of company stock worth $5,391,140. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC opened at $54.92 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

