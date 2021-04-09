Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,153 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

