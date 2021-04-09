Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $143.24 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $110.10 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

