Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Spire worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.