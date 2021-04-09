Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of NIC worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

