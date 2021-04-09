Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173,942 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of TTM Technologies worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

