Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 123,134 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Old Republic International worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 2,908,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after acquiring an additional 592,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

