Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 282,578 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of The Brink’s worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 40.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

