Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 283,581 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

