Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 305,523 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Cousins Properties worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

