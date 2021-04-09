Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 391,940 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

