Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 71,247 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of TechTarget worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

TechTarget stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.