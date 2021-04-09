Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 72,768 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,768 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $206.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

