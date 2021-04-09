Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 95,506 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of H&R Block worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HRB opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

