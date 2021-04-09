Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of World Fuel Services worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,959,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

