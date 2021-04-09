Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of CSW Industrials worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $4,669,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.