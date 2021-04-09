NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $93.10 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NV5 Global by 96.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NV5 Global by 826.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

