NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.9% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.48. 91,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.89 and a 200-day moving average of $535.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

