NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $568.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

