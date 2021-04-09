NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NVR by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NVR by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,748.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,631.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,310.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $4,874.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,977.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

