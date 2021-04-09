NXM Price Reaches $79.66 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $79.66 or 0.00136355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $508.01 million and $4,513.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00620552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038824 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM's total supply is 6,924,418 coins and its circulating supply is 6,377,382 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM's official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

