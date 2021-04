Nxt (NXT) Trading 96.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $106.55 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt

According to CryptoCompare, ” Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform and the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Launched in November 2013 and written from scratch in Java, Nxt is proof that blockchain technology is not only about simple transfer of value but also has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives with the various decentralized applications that can be built with it. Today, Nxt remains one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry, influencing numerous other projects. With its many easy to use modular built-in features, Nxt covers most of the dApp use cases and at the same time is perfectly suitable for private blockchain implementations. Where did NXT come from? Nxt is an iconic project in the history of blockchain development. Launched as early as November 2013 it represents the first pure proof of stake blockchain ever deployed. Started by an anonymous developer who disappeared shortly thereafter, with a crowdsale that raised only a symbolic amount, the Nxt project formed a wonderful community around it, and gave birth to many successful follow-up projects, including own Ardor platform. What are the advantages of NXT? NXT has simple but flexible architecture makes blockchain adoption easy, andcan be extended to fit any public or private use case.Nxt was the first blockchain to launch a user-friendly and yet fully decentralizedasset exchange. Anyone can issue and trade tokens on top of Nxt, and orders arematched and executed directly on the blockchain itself.The Nxt blockchain has been live in production for more than 6 years withvirtually no downtime, no major bugs, and no successful exploits. Millions of Nxttransactions have been conducted reliably, establishing its reputation as one ofthe most secure platforms in the blockchain industry.”

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

