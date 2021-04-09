Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.85 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $389,636.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00315047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.72 or 0.00761047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,193.55 or 1.01070474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.68 or 0.00755849 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

