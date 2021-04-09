O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up to $14.22

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $14.54. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 3,998 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.