Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 4.6%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. 1,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,305,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.