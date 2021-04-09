Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.20 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $298.56 million and $27.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

