Oasis Network Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $304.12 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

