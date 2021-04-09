Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.02. 3,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 231,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

