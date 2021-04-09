Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

