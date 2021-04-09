OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. OAX has a market cap of $39.51 million and $2.77 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.00621575 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039847 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

