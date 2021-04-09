Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

OCDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Shares of OCDO traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,150 ($28.09). The stock had a trading volume of 782,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,770. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 billion and a PE ratio of -122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,160.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,382.36. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 3,725 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, with a total value of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Also, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 827,176 shares of company stock worth $1,650,238,759.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

