Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.06. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,037,463 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.24.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 879,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.