OceanEx Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $575,455.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $575,455.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00287809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.04 or 1.00765389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00741609 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

