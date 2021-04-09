Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT):
- 3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
ODT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 12,199,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.