Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT):

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

ODT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 12,199,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Get Odonate Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.