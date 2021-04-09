ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $8,541.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.24 or 0.99750801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00036477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00105830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005488 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

