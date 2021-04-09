Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $12.06 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $858,154.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00618492 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

