Offshift Trading Down 16.5% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00006104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $257,133.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,473.26 or 0.99721169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.