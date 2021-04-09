OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.88% of OFG Bancorp worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

