OKB Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $19.43 or 0.00033226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $190.72 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00085497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.35 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040324 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

