OKCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42,886.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $42,886.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,324.75 or 0.99836667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00105623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005474 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,320,734 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

