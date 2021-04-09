Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $64,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.70. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

