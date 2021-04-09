Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $222.00.

3/9/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.70. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

