Old Port Advisors Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 497,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.