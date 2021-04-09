Old Port Advisors Buys 6,509 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.08. 3,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $56.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

