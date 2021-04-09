Old Port Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,357,039. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of -312.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

